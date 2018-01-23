Oscar 2018: Conheça os Indicados

A Academia anunciou nessa manhã de terça-feira, 23 de janeiro, os candidatos a receber a estatueta da 90 edição dos prêmios Oscar. A cerimônia foi conduzida pelo presidente da Academia John Bailey ao lado dos atores Andy Serkis e Tiffany Haddish.

O longa “The Shape of Water” de Guillermo del Toro liderou as indicações com 13. Do diretor Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” seguiu atrás com nove indicações e “Dunkirk” com sete. Os três filmes também ganharam a indicação de Melhor Cinematografia. “Call Me ByYour Name”, “The Darkest Hour”, “Get Out”, “The Phantom Thread” e “The Post” também estão na disputa.

A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios Oscar acontece no dia 4 de março pelo canal ABC e será apresentando mais uma vez por Jimmy Kimmel.

Agora, vamos aos candidatos:

Filme

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Diretor

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Ator

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Atriz

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Ator Coadjuvante

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Atriz Coadjuvante

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Filme Estrangeiro

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“On Body and Soul”

“The Square”

Documentário

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Canção Original

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love,” “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something,” “Marshall”

“This is Me,” “Greatest Showman”

Animação

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadman”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Roteiro Adaptado

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Roteiro Original

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Design de Produção

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Fotografia

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Figurino

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Edição de Som

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mixagem de Som

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Curta-Metragem de Animação

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Curta-Metragem

“Dekalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Trilha Sonora

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Efeitos Visuais

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Edição

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Maquiagem & Cabelo

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria and Abdul”

“Wonder”

